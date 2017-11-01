Sudbury law firm earns top recognition for sixth consecutive year

A Sudbury solicitors is celebrating its achievement after being recognised in an annual directory of leading law firms for the sixth consecutive year.

Holmes and Hills, which has its Sudbury office in North Street, are featured in the Legal 500 UK, which publishes a guide for legal services and ranks law firms on certain criteria, including client feedback and peer reviews.

Partner Sam Bawden, described the acknowledgement as a “badge of consistency”.

“It presents us as one of the leading firms in the region,” he said.

“It’s about the quality of services”.

He said the recognition reflected the firm’s professionalism.

“We have been recognised in our niche areas.”

The firm which has five officers across Essex and Suffolk, including Halstead, started with eight staff at their North Street premises three and a half years ago, and have since expanded to 15.

Mr Bawden said the firm now have to use an additional office after out growing their premises.

The firm received commendation this year for its services in areas including clinical negligence, commercial property and personal injury.

Mr Bawden added that there were other areas that the firm would like to build on in the future, including providing services such as conveyancing and family litigation.