Hintlesham man on path to promising career after winning prestigious award

An award-winning accounting graduate from Hintlesham has done the maths and worked out the path to a promising career.

Pete Richmond, of Coppice Corner, was awarded The University of West Suffolk’s Finance Cup.

The prestigious accolade recognises outstanding performance on an Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) course.

“It was such an honour,” said the 29-year-old who received the award at the graduation ceremony, in St Edmundsbury Cathedral , earlier this month.

Before completing the course, Mr Richmond worked in various sectors, before settling on a career in finance.

After moving to Brighton in 2008 to study theoretical sciences, Mr Richmond dropped out of university after two years and became a nightclub manager.

“I realised it had been a lot of fun but wasn’t a career for me,” he said.

Mr Richmond then worked in phone marketing and internet sales.

After returning to Sudbury, he worked full time at Sainsbury’s, which included working in the cash office.

In 2014, he studied a level three AAT course, during evening classes, at West Suffolk College’s Sudbury Learning Centre.

He continued to study level four while working as a junior controller at facilities management company, Servest, in Bury St Edmunds.

Mr Richmond’s now plans to qualify as a chartered accountant.

He said the various job roles steered him onto the right career path.

“I have had great experience in everything which helps and I know what it takes, but it narrowed down what I wanted to do.”

Maths has always come naturally for Mr Richmond but hasn’t always been a career aspiration.

“I’ve always had a head for numbers,” he said.

“And my dad was a maths teacher.”

“At school, maths was something I was good at.

“But I didn’t particularly enjoy it.”

Mr Richmond is now looking forward to the challenges of a career as an accountant.