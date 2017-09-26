Hearing care specialist relocating to join new venture in Hadleigh

An award-winning hearing care specialist is relocating to join a new venture in Hadleigh after 13 years at its former site.

The Hearing Care Centre will offer more services at the new building it will share with independent provider Health By Design.

The centre, which has been housed within Hadleigh Health Centre since 2003, will start its new chapter on Hadleigh High Street next month.

The bigger premises will allow the business to operate more efficiently and offer a wider range of health services, including hearing assessments, fitting hearing aids, ear syringing and ear wax removal.

“This relocation has been long in the making and we are delighted that it has finally happened,” said managing director Karen Finch.

“Sharing a premises with Health By Design will provide a one-stop shop for patients, enabling them to access their health and therapy services, including chiropody and acupuncture, under the same roof.”

The Hearing Care Centre will have its own reception, which was not possible at its former site, which Mrs Finch said would make patients’ experience more personal.

“I’m sure all of our patients will be very pleased with our new surroundings and we can’t wait to welcome them,” she added.