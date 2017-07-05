Business premises in Hadleigh broken into early this morning

A break-in which occurred at a business in Hadleigh in the early hours of this morning may be linked to two other incidents, according to Suffolk Police.

Officers were called out just after 1am today after a number of offenders forced their way via the front door into business premises in High Street, although it is not believed that anything was stolen.

The suspects are described as being two or three men wearing dark hooded clothing.

One offender is described as being well-built, and was wearing a red top, while another suspect is thought to have been wearing a baseball cap.

It is believed that the offenders were driving a dark-coloured estate car.

Suffolk Constabulary says the suspects may have also been involved at burglaries of a service station on the A12 northbound at about 1.20am this morning, and an attempted break-in at business premises in Ipswich just after 3am.

Anybody who saw anything suspicious around High Street in Hadleigh early this morning is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting the incident reference code CAD 16 Hadleigh of July 5.