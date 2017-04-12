Bury to Clare race for charity

Entries into an 18-mile charity race from Bury St Edmunds to Clare close next month.

The Bury St Edmunds to Clare Challenge is being run by Positive Steps Personal Training and takes place on May 21. Entries close on May 18.

The challenge is for runners or walkers to complete the race in under eight hours, though there are medals for all finishers.

The event is in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care, with a portion of entry fees given to the Suffolk-based charity and participants encouraged to raise further sponsorship for the charity.

The route takes the runners across gently undulating countryside. Starting at Nowton Park in Bury, the race goes through the villages of Hawstead, Whepstead, Somerton and on to Clare Castle Country Park.