Burst water mains in Lavenham cause disruption and frustration

Three burst water mains caused significant disruption for residents of Lavenham this week, with a main road through the village blocked due to emergency repairs.

Anglia Water engineers worked to carry out repairs in Bury Road, High Street and Sudbury Road, after three mains all burst in quick succession – an occurrence that the company said was unusual, but which could happen as a result of sudden changes in pressure in the water networks.

Emergency road closures and diversions had to be put in place without notice, as the bursts had caused damage underneath the existing road surfaces.

Repairs have now been completed and local water supplies have returned to normal, while Sudbury Road reopened on Tuesday, after work to fix the road surface was finished.

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said yesterday: “We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.

“Due to the emergency nature of the work, we weren’t able to give prior warning of the road closure.

“We’re sorry for this and we would like to thank local residents, businesses and road users for their patience while this work was completed.”

But some businesses have criticised the road closure and diversion signs for not being clear or detailed enough, and said they had not been given information about why the work was taking place.

Regis Crepy, owner of The Great House restaurant and hotel in Market Place, said the work had led to a lot of confusion for his customers trying to find the venue, and he claimed he could not see anyone working on Tuesday morning, despite the road still being blocked.

“A lot of people complained that they didn’t know how to arrive in the village,” Mr Crepy told the Free Press.

“For the sake of a few metres of blocked road, they had to take a six or seven-mile detour.

“There was no explanation and no warning. It’s ridiculous. It was extremely badly managed.”