Burglary at Earls Colne shop

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a Co-Op store in High Street, Earls Colne, at around 2.10am on Saturday, May 6.

Three men with their faces covered forced entry into the store before breaking into cabinets and stealing a large quantity of cigarettes.

They then drove away from the scene in a blue car, believed to be an Audi or a BMW.

One suspect is reported to be wearing a light Adidas hoodie with stripes and matching bottoms and another suspect is believed to have worn dark trousers and a dark green coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pc Toby Daniel at Braintree police station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.