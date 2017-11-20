Burglars steal safe from business in Sudbury

Burglars stole a safe following a break-in at a business in Sudbury at the end of last week, resulting in a police appeal for witnesses.

The offenders forced their way into commercial premises in Old Market Place, at some point between 9.30pm on Thursday, November 16, and 7.30am on Friday, November 17.

A safe was stolen from the property, which contained cash, documents and keys.

Suffolk Constabulary says he would like to hear from anybody who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity overnight on Thursday, November 16, or who might have any other information which could assist the police investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Suffolk Police by calling 101, making sure to quote the crime reference number 37/74207/17.