Burglars steal cash from Sudbury property

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves stole cash from a Sudbury property.

On Wednesday, May 31, between 8am and 5pm, offenders forced entry to a property on Hawkins Road.

It is believed that a tin containing £300 worth of cash was taken from the property, along with an amount of foreign currency.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the offence.

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/38655/17.