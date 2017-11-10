Burglar who stole £15,000 of property in Hartest jailed for five years

Valuable paintings and furniture being stored at a house in Hartest before new owners moved in were stolen in a burglary, a court heard.

Property worth more than £15,000 was taken by Timothy Killick, 56, after he broke into Hartest Place in October, 2015.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that Killick, who is of no fixed address, had used a screwdriver found in a barn in order to force open a kitchen window at the home.

During the raid, a side gate was also opened, allowing Killick to move a vehicle close to the house, into which the stolen items were placed.

Killick, who pleaded guilty to an offence of burglary and a similar offence committed at a farm in Hempstead, Norfolk, was jailed for five years by Judge Martyn Levett.

Appearing for Killick, Isobel Ascherson said her client was suffering from poor health, having had a stroke earlier this year.