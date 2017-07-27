Bures school pupils take to Quay Theatre stage for summer show

Have your say

Year 5 and 6 pupils at Bures Primary School took to the stage in Sudbury for a unique take on the Charles Dickens classic Oliver Twist.

Playing at The Quay Theatre in Sudbury, the children performed a version of the tale in which the lead is a young girl named Olivia, who travels through London and meets a variety of characters.

Deputy headteacher Chris Sellens said: “The children from both years played important roles in the production, which included comedy lines, making the audience roar with laughter.

“The Quay Theatre were the perfect hosts for the performance.

“Our thanks go to the staff at the Quay Theatre for their support on the day.”