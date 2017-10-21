Bures Music Festival shares £16,000 among host of good causes

Charities and community groups in Suffolk and Essex are rejoicing after benefitting from a share of £16,000 raised by this year’s Bures Music Festival.

Organisers behind the festival, which enjoyed a record attendance when it took place in July, distributed money collected during the event at a presentation evening on Thursday, giving a boost to more than a dozen organisations.

Peter Harries, Bures Music Festival committee chairman, said: “These amazing organisations and the work they do are the reasons we all give our time freely to organise the festival.

“To see our grants put to such great use is an honour and reminds us how fortunate we all are.”

Ferriers Barn Day Centre in Bures, a facility which supports people with disabilities, was among the recipients, gaining £2,500.

Nicola Goodman, facility administrator, said: “We’re hugely grateful to everyone involved in the festival. The money we’ve received will be spent replacing the wooden windows and installing fire doors, which will make the barn safe and warm for everyone.”

Mellish House residential care home in Sudbury, which cares for people living with dementia, received £1,500, as did St Nicholas Hospice Care in Bury St Edmunds, St Helena Hospice in Colchester and The Dream Appeal at Colchester General Hospital.

Further beneficiaries included the Kernos Centre in Sudbury, Bures Baptist Church, the 1st Bures Scout Group, Bures Cricket Club, Noah’s Ark Nursery Group, Bures Common Ground trustees, Bures Sportsground Committee, the Bures Christmas Lights Fund, Bures Community Centre, Bures Football Club and Macmilllan Cancer Support.

Preparations are already under way for next year’s festival, which will run from July 4 to 8. To learn more, go online to www.buresmusicfestival.com.