Bures Music Festival set for ‘best ever’ show

Organisers behind the Bures Music Festival, which begins next week, believe this year’s show features the best line-up they have ever had.

The final preparations for the festival, now in its 21st year, are under way, with a full schedule of acts set to run alongside five days of family activities from July 5 to July 9.

The likes of Doctor and the Medics, singer-songwriter Anna Pancaldi, award-winning blues-rock act King King and tribute acts including Rhapsody, The Committed and Who’s Next are among those lined up to perform.

There will also be bouncy castles, face painting, a children’s play area and a variety of stalls, as well as a creative space run by Gainsborough’s House.

Marsha Moore, of the Bures Music Festival organising team, said: “It is looking very exciting for this year. If you look back over the years, every year we have upped our game and made it bigger and better.

“I think it’s going to be really great for families. It is a really standout event in the village calendar. It draws people from far and wide.”

All proceeds will go towards local charities and community organisations. For tickets, please go online to www.buresmusicfestival.com