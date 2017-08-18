Bures couple celebrates 65 years of marriage alongside family

It is very rare for a couple to reach the huge milestone of 65 years of marriage – but long-time Bures residents Pat and Basil Pilgrim put it down simply to a bit of ‘give and take’.

Mr and Mrs Pilgrim, of Sudbury Road, celebrated their blue sapphire wedding yesterday alongside family, 65 years on from their marriage on August 16, 1952, in the village where they have resided ever since.

Buses, Suffolk. Pat and Basil Pilgrim, of Bures, celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on August 16, 2017. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

It is the first of a sequence of celebrations for the couple in the coming months, with Mr Pilgrim, a lifelong resident of Bures, reaching his 90th birthday in September, while Mrs Pilgrim, who is originally from Great Cornard, will turn 88 years old in October.

“It’s quite a milestone. I think it’s a bit of give and take, really,” Mrs Pilgrim told the Free Press.

“I’m not saying we have never had a row – everybody does. But, most of the time, it has been plain sailing.”

Having met after bumping into each other at a dance in Great Cornard back in 1949, the couple soon settled in Bures, where Mr Pilgrim worked as a master builder, running his own business for many years, while Mrs Pilgrim worked as a secretary.

Over their decades living in Bures, the couple have been involved in various clubs and groups, and still remain a part of the local church.

“We have always been involved in the community,” said Mrs Pilgrim. “It’s a lovely village.

“It’s very friendly and very pretty. We have always lived here and we love it. My husband was born in the village and never left.”

Mr and Mrs Pilgrim, who described their family as being a “very close-knit” group, have two sons, Kevin and David, and a daughter, Susan, plus seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren – the oldest of which is 19 years old and the youngest of which is aged two.

Susan Ashdown, their daughter, said the family was celebrating the special day with lunch at West Mersey, a place where the children had spent of a lot of time when they were younger.

“They have both been really happy,” she said.

“They are not the sort of couple who have never had a cross word, but they have always been there for us.

“They are very loving, caring parents, and we like to think that the family has been one of their main priorities.”