Brian’s delight as work sees him crowned Lavenham art trail winner

Brian Titus has been named as the adult winner of this year’s Easter art trail in Lavenham.

Brian’s work Jesus on the cross received the most votes at an art exhibition which followed the trail.

Receiving his prize, donated by Joy Baker Antiques, Brian said he was delighted to be crowned winner.

The art trail received a total of 67 entries and attracted interest from residents and visitors.

A prize giving ceremony for the junior section will take place at the primary school on May 15.

Organiser Lynda Sebbage said: “We received so many encouraging comments. What has been inspiring is how the trail has attracted all ages and given scope to so many different forms of interpretation on a theme.”