Brew to celebrate 487th Bomb Group

The Swan at Lavenham Hotel and Spa has helped celebrate Suffolk’s ‘friendly invasion’ by United States airmen during the Second World War with a new commemorative brew.

The hotel teamed up with St Peter’s Brewery to create the 487th Commemorative Beer, to honour the 487th Bomb Group, who were stationed at RAF Lavenham during the conflict.

The Swan itself has a connection to the USAAF personnel, as many of them would frequent the hotel’s bar, with a number of signatures and mementos remaining on the bar’s walls.

Jane Larcombe, business development manager for TA Hotel Collection, which runs the Swan, said: “It is 75 years since American airmen arrived in East Anglia.

“They played a huge part in the history of The Swan and we felt it was important to commemorate it.

“We hope our guests will raise a pint of the 487th Commemorative Beer to all those American airmen who played a vital role in the history of our country.”

Steve Magnall, CEO at St Peter’s Brewery, added: “We hope it pays tribute to the US airmen and reminds people of this interesting part of East Anglian history.”