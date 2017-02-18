Boxford pub inspired by ‘regular’ to host big fundraiser

A Boxford pub is staging a black tie fundraiser aiming to raise £1,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The Fleece Hotel in Broad Street is staging the event after being inspired by one its regulars who is living with the condition.

Landlords Ben Wase and Adrian Banks hope villagers will support the fundraiser which takes place on March 4.

Ben said: “One of our very popular locals at The Fleece has been living with motor neurone disease. He doesn’t want any fuss, and wants to remain anonymous, but we wanted to help by raising awareness of the disease and raising money for such a very important cause.

“The community in Boxford are a hugely supportive and, as the village’s local pub, we want to make sure this is a great night that raises lots of much-needed funds.”

The evening includes a three course meal, followed by an auction, and will be held in the Guild Room which was, for many years, used as the venue for jazz at The Fleece.

Landlords Ben and Adrian promise a fun-packed evening and, for the meal, food that is sourced in and around Sudbury.

They have also launched an appeal for auction and raffle prizes to be donated.

Motor neurone disease affects the brain and spinal cord, attacking nerves that control movement so that muscles no longer work.

The Motor Neurone Disease Association is the only national charity in England, Wales and Northern Ireland focused on care, research and campaigning.

Denise Davies, head of community fundraising at the charity, said: “Without the amazing support of people like Ben, the Motor Neurone Disease Association simply would not be able to provide it’s vital support services, fund research to find a cure and campaign and raise awareness.

“Together we are making a real difference for people affected by this devastating disease.”

The evening start at 8pm. Tickets cost £25 per person and are already proving to be popular according to the organisers.

Anyone interested in supporting the event or donating to the auction should call The Fleece Hotel on 01787 211183.