Boxford eco home featured on Grand Designs for sale

A Boxford home, which featured on Channel 4’s Grand Designs programme, has gone on the market with property agency Fenn Wright with a price tag of £575,000.

The eco house in Boxford Lane was filmed by the television programme in 2010 and featured former GP Jonathan Belsey and his family’s bid to build a home with as low a carbon footprint as possible.

The house, called The Arc because of its curved shaped, sits in a quarter-of-an-acre plot and has solar hot water, solar electricity and a rainwater harvesting system.

A 44-foot experimental model wind turbine at the front of the home was eventually taken down and sold.

Like many of the stories followed by Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud, this one had its challenges, and it ended up significantly over-budget with a final cost of about £340,000.

Dr Belsey chose Lincolnshire-based architect Jerry Harrall to design the contemporary home due to his experience in eco buildings.

Dr Belsey said: “I gave Jerry a very open brief, but stressed that I wanted the home to be as ecologically sustainable as possible, yet suitable for family life.

“It was Grand Designs that inspired me to build the house.

“I’ve done renovations in the past, but, without the programme, I would never have thought that a regular guy like myself could have the opportunity to build something for my family.”

Throughout the build, Dr Belsey ensured that wherever they could, they used either recycled or repurposed materials.

The roof, made from 12 per cent recycled aluminium, is shielded from the heat of the sun, keeping the house cool during the summer.

Dr Belsey added: “It will be a sad day when we move out of the house, but, with our four children now grown up and in their own homes, it’s time for a new chapter in our lives.

“Since having The Arc built, we’ve most certainly caught the development bug. We’re currently constructing a holiday home in Greece.”