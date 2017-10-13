Boxford campaigners install signs protesting £35m factory expansion plans

Residents living near a factory, which plans to expand its operation by almost four-fold, have voiced their opinions on signs outside their homes.

Drinks factory Konings, near Boxford, has submitted a planning application to extend the 5.5 acre factory site on Brick Kiln Hill to a 19-acre manufacturing base over the next 10 years.

But the application, yet to be heard by councillors at Babergh District Council, faces opposition from parish councils, villagers and conservation groups.

Last week, more than a dozen protest signs appeared in Stoke Road and at nearby junctions calling for a stop to the expansion to “save our countryside”.

Stoke Road resident and campaigner Peter Reason said: “The signs have gone up all along the road. We don’t have a huge budget, so the signs are spread out. They represent residents’ views that it should not be allowed to go ahead.”

Konings says the expansion of its current site will save 90 jobs and create 116 new jobs.

In a recent newsletter, the company said its proposed £35 million investment to secure the long-term future of the Boxford site included £3 million on infrastructure, £11 million on construction and £22 million on manufacturing equipment.

It said that, wherever possible, it would be looking to use local suppliers.

Facing criticism for lorries taking the wrong route to the factory, the company said it was continuing to monitor traffic coming in and out of the site, and had spoken to one supplier using Stone Street.