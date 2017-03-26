Bouquets for Lavenham staff who know their wines

Staff from The Swan at Lavenham Hotel and Spa are celebrating their success in wine knowledge.

Pierre Crespin and Sara Le Fanu are among seven employees from the Suffolk-based TA Hotel Collection to have been accredited with The Wine and Spirit Education Trust level one award in wines.

François Belin, group sommelier for the company, said: “All of our restaurants have a large and varied selection of wines for our guests to choose from and enjoy.

“We want to provide the best experience and service possible for our patrons and that includes our staff having the knowledge to give advice such as what wine would complement their meal best.

“Attending training not only benefits our guests, but also boosts staff confidence.”

The team staff spent time gaining a hands-on introduction to the world of wine, exploring the main types and styles of wine through sight, smell and taste, and gained the basic skills to describe wines accurately and make food and wine pairings.

As well as Pierre and Sara, staff members Jane Dearing and Mark White, from Thorpeness Golf Club and Hotel, Rob Dixon and Shuhana Khatun, from The Brudenell in Aldeburgh, and Nicolae Arcalean, from The Crown at Woodbridge, all passed the exam.