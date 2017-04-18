Boost for youngsters and military families in Suffolk

A charity in Hadleigh which supports military families has received a nearly £20,000 funding boost, helping to secure its future.

Better Together meets at Hadleigh Baptist Church and aims to help military families integrate into the community.

It has been awarded £19,828 from The Ministry of Defence Covenant Fund which will go towards extra weekly meetings and to fund trips and information sessions.

Better Together is run by Suffolk charity The Befriending Scheme which is also celebrating another big funding win this week.

It has secured a substantial £49,000 of lottery funding for a song writing initiative, part of The People’s Project run by The Big Lottery Fund and ITV.

The initiative is aimed at vulnerable 16 to 25-year-olds, helping them to unlock their creativity through writing and recording their own songs.

The charity said the two-week campaign period, where people had to vote for all the People’s Projects online, saw The Befriending Scheme connect with more people than ever before on social media.

Chief executive officer of The Befriending Scheme, Shirley Moore, said: ““We are so thankful to everyone who voted for us, especially our members and volunteers.

“This is fantastic news for us and for all the young people that we will be able to offer this innovative project to throughout Suffolk.”

Commenting on the success of the Better Together group, she added: “We are delighted to be able to continue and build on the valuable work that we have accomplished in Hadleigh.

“There is now such good interaction between military families and their local community, something which had never been achieved previously. The project has been overwhelmingly successful.”

Better Together, held on Monday mornings between 10am and 12 noon, is run through a partnership with Brett River and Cherry Blossom Children’s Centre, The Hive, and Suffolk County Council’s Localities and Partnerships Team, bringing civilian and military families together through a stay and play cafe and offering families the chance to chat over tea and coffee and build friendships.

The Befriending Scheme provides friendship and learning for adults, and offers volunteering opportunities.