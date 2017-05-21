Search

Books galore on sale in Clare

More than 3,000 second-hand books will go on sale over the bank holiday to raise money for St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Clare.

It takes place in the church on Saturday and Monday, from 10am to 5pm, and on Sunday, from 1pm to 5pm.