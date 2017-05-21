Books galore on sale in Clare

More than 3,000 second-hand books will go on sale over the bank holiday to raise money for St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Clare.
It takes place in the church on Saturday and Monday, from 10am to 5pm, and on Sunday, from 1pm to 5pm.
More than 3,000 second-hand books will go on sale over the bank holiday to raise money for St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Clare.
It takes place in the church on Saturday and Monday, from 10am to 5pm, and on Sunday, from 1pm to 5pm.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Suffolk Free Press means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.