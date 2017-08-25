Bike shop gives support to Sudbury’s Women on Wheels ride in aid of hospice

An independent bike shop in Sudbury has thrown its support behind a charity cycle ride, which expects to see more than 100 women and girls taking part.

The Women on Wheels (WoW) Sudbury ride will return on Sunday, September 17, with a choice of a five, 20 or 50-mile route available through countryside and cycle paths around Sudbury and the surrounding villages.

Torque Bikes in Cross Street has now offered to give away a £200 voucher – to be spent in its store – for a prize draw that participants will be entered into if they sign up for the 20 or 50-mile routes.

Leighton Taylor, owner of Torque Bikes, said: “We are delighted to be once again supporting WoW Sudbury, especially after the success of last year’s event.”

The event is again in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care, having raised £3,500 for the cause last year.

St Nicholas Hospice Care’s community fundraiser George Chilvers said: “We are very grateful to be having WoW Sudbury in aid of the hospice again, especially after the amazing amount raised last year.

“We rely so heavily on the local community to help us enable people to have the very best experience in the final chapters of their lives.

“As the palliative care provider for Sudbury, it’s so important for us to get support from the town – this event is doing just that. Please sign up and together we really can help.”

WoW Sudbury sets off from Acton Village Hall and is open to all women and girls aged eight and over.

Entry is £5 for the five-mile ride and £20 for the longer rides. To register, go to www.stnicholashospice.org.uk/wowsudbury.