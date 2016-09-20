‘Big Lottery’ grant boost for Sudbury Citizens Advice

Sudbury and District Citizens Advice says it will be able to provide more people with better telephone and internet access to their wide ranging advice services thanks to a grant of £10,000 from The Big Lottery Fund.

Staff and volunteers are celebrating their successful bid, which they hope will particularly help people who work full-time and those with health or transport difficulties who are unable to visit their offices in person to seek advice.

Chief officer Colleen Sweeney said: “By improving our IT and phone services many people will be able to find the answers they need to address their problems without visiting our offices.

“This will also give our staff and volunteers more time to provide advice to people who, for whatever reason, are less able to help themselves or who have more complex problems and need to see us for face to face advice.”

Sudbury and District Citizens Advice has been based in the town for 47 years.

Mr Sweeney said it planned to continue to improve and diversify the way in which it could help people to deal with problems that have a negative effect on their lives.

The charity has been operating in temporary accommodation across two local sites following the sale of Belle Vue House but will soon be moving to new permanent premises in the town.