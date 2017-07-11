Big band dance gives boost to Upbeat Heart Support charity of Long Melford

A big band charity dance has been dubbed a great success after it raised £700 in aid of the Long Melford-based Upbeat Heart Support charity.

Organised by Philip and Jacqui Goodyer from Leavenheath, who run the Dance With Us Suffolk group, the event was themed around music from the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s.

It included the songs of Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and many others, performed by Swing Machine, a 17-piece big band from Ipswich.

The cheque was presented to Brian Richell, vice-chairman of Upbeat, which supports West Suffolk Hospital patients and their families.