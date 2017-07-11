Search

Big band dance gives boost to Upbeat Heart Support charity of Long Melford

Philip and Jacqui Goodyer hand over the �700 cheque to Upbeat vice-chairman Brian Richell and his wife Ann.

A big band charity dance has been dubbed a great success after it raised £700 in aid of the Long Melford-based Upbeat Heart Support charity.

Organised by Philip and Jacqui Goodyer from Leavenheath, who run the Dance With Us Suffolk group, the event was themed around music from the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s.

It included the songs of Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and many others, performed by Swing Machine, a 17-piece big band from Ipswich.

The cheque was presented to Brian Richell, vice-chairman of Upbeat, which supports West Suffolk Hospital patients and their families.