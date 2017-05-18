Bid to get Sudbury back in bloom by 2018

Sudbury in Bloom has relaunched the town’s Pride of Sudbury awards in the hope that it will lead a charge towards Anglia in Bloom prizes.

Committee members decided against entering Anglia in Bloom in 2015 after the town’s Belle Vue Park was left ‘barren’ when Babergh District Council stopped planting seasonal bedding plants due to budget cuts.

The park, described a the town’s jewel, was heavily criticised in the aftermath of the decision, but is now the centre of a community effort to return it to its former glory.

Organisers hope the Pride of Sudbury competition will get more people involved in caring for the town, with a bid to re-enter Anglia in Bloom in 2018.

“It was evident the town council needed some help as the event was very low key,” said Andy Howes, Sudbury in Bloom’s voluntary competitions organiser.

The competition has been rebranded as Sudbury in Bloom Pride of Sudbury, with a new logo and categories.

Businesses have been recruited to sponsors the categories, including the main prize of an electronic weather station for the winner of best school garden.

The idea is to make the event more prestigious and bring in more competitors.

“The more that come into it, the bigger it can get, and that will bring in even more sponsorship and prizes,” said Mr Howes,65, who moved to Sudbury five years ago.

“We will enter next year. It is much better to regroup.

“We have got to get the public and businesses together to win it and we have to get the infrastructure. If everyone does a little bit, it will make a big difference.”

“If we could get a silver next year, I’d be really pleased, but it is probably three of four years of work.”

Mr Howes believes that, if Sudbury could challenge powerhouses such as Halstead and Bury St Edmunds, the town would prosper.

“The benefits would be massive,” he said. “We could get tour parties in and bus companies would stop here.”

Entry forms for the Pride of Sudbury competition are available from Sudbury Town Hall or can be downloaded from the town council website. The deadline for entries is June 30.