Bid for 18 homes on Lavenham brownfield site is registered

An application to build 18 properties on a former highways depot in Lavenham has been recommended for approval.

Babergh District Council case officer Steven Stroud recommended members of the council’s planning committee approve the development of 18 affordable new homes at the former depot on Melford Road.

The site is approximately 0.55Ha of brownfield land where road gritting vehicles were previously stationed, but is currently derelict.

If approved the site would comprise of a number of buildings of different sizes and scales formed around a central feature.

From preliminary advice it is believed there is support from Lavenham Parish Council, with members previously stating a need for affordable accommodation in the village.

Other professional bodies have said the development would meet the local housing need noted in the village’s neighbourhood plan.

So far one recommendation of support has been received from the public where the plan is described as the best use of available space.

Suffolk County Council highways objects the current application due to concerns over access to the site from Melford Road.

In its report it said: “The highways authority has concerns about the existing access road into the site and the road layout suggested to serve the development.

“The existing access road is a private road with restricted width such that it is not possible for certain vehicle types to pass each other.”

There is limited space to widen the road. There a re also no footways so pedestrians would have to walk in the road.

The report said any new housing from a road of this classification should be served by a minor access road with at least one footway.

Mr Stroud recommended the application was approved by members when they meet on Wednesday, subject to a number of conditions.