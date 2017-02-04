Befriending Scheme offers free music sessions and a Valentine’s Party

A Sudbury-based charity is hoping to help banish loneliness in February with two events aimed at vulnerable people in the county.

The Befriending Scheme, for vulnerable people aged over 16, is holding a music session at the Quaker Friends House in Bury St Edmunds on February 7.

The session, aimed at people aged 16-24, will involve performing, writing lyrics and singing and trying instruments. Previously the group held a songwriting project, and this event is a step towards rolling it out across the county.

Hannah Seymour, operations manager of the Befriending Scheme said: “This is a great opportunity to do something unique, special and memorable for young, vulnerable people. We want as many vulnerable young people as possible to come, to not only help build their confidence but also help us build our music projects.”

The charity’s Valentine’s Party returns on February 11, at the Stevenson Centre in Great Cornard, with live music, a disco, and buffet and photo booth.

Rob Taylor, who performed at last year’s party, is returning to provide live music and said: “The Valentine’s Party is a great night because it’s so inclusive and fun. Everyone can have a good time dancing, laughing and enjoying the atmosphere. Whether a couple, on your own or with friends, we’d love to see new people there. We can guarantee you’ll make new friends and have a great time.”

Tickets are £15 and are available by calling 01787 371333. The music session is free but booking is required, via the same number.