Be prepared for holiday problems

According to my children I’m fairly ‘weird’ most of the time as I carry quite a few remedies and aromatherapy oils in my handbag in my regular daily life, but if you are going on holiday sometime soon and would like to pack a more natural remedy kit for all the little ups and down that often occur, then here is a good list to start with (second half next month).

TRACEL SICKNESS

Ginger – available in capsules or you can drink ginger and honey tea (fresh ginger root and honey in hot water).

Acupressure bands – readily available and they really work to stimulate the Chinese acupuncture lines on the wrists and prevent nausea (works in pregnancy, too).

BITES AND STINGS

Apis – a homeopathic remedy for wasp and bee stings.

Ledum – a homeopathic remedy for puncture wounds from dogs or larger insects.

Lavender/tea tree oil – neat onto the wound will stop infection, reduce swelling and itching.

Citronella, lemon grass and peppermint oil – diluted in vegetable oil or in a spray bottle with water will act as a repellent, so apply to exposed areas – they can also be burned to deter insects.

Cuts and bruises

Arnica – for shock and to prevent bruising.

Lavender oil – neat for bruising and to prevent infection.

Hypericum – for fingers that have been shut in the door.

BLISTERS

Cabbage poultice or juice – crushed dock leaves or a neat drop of lavender oil.

NOSE BLEEDS

Lemon juice – applied to a cotton wool pad to the nostrils.

Tincture of nettle – diluted in a glass of water.

Lemon/lavender oil – Three drops lemon oil, one drop lavender oil on tissue – inhale.

DVT (Deep vein thrombosis) prevention

This is the formation of a blood clot in one of the deep veins of the body, usually in the leg. It is comparatively rare, affecting around 1 in 1,000 mainly older people. It is a disease of the circulation. Blood passing through the deepest veins in the calf or thigh flows relatively slowly and when a DVT occurs it moves so slowly that it forms a solid clot which becomes wedged in the vein. Obesity and immobility are influences, but they are the easiest to work with. Take part in exercise such as Yoga or Chi Gong that will keep the body healthy but not place too much stress on the heart/circulatory system.

You must ‘keep moving’, especially if sitting for long periods in squidged long haul flight seats. Try drawing circles with you toes which the keeps ankles loose. Draw circles with your ankles. Or try: Feet placed flat on the floor, turn your toes outwards and inwards.

Help to keep blood flowing in the legs and prevent a clot at back of knees which is the most common occurrence – bend and straighten your legs while sitting. Or, with feet shoulder width apart, bring your knees together and then apart to open hips and stop any restricting of blood from the trunk to the legs.

Get up and walk down the aisle every half an hour

Ginkgo Biloba – improves blood flow in the peripheral blood vessels.

Gotukola – prevents swelling of both legs and feet – has calming effect on the body.

SUNBURN

Aloe Vera – if you are on holiday in a country that grows the plants you just need to pop to the market and buy one, break off a leaf and squeeze out the gel on to the skin. You can buy it commercially in an ointment or a gel.

n More suggestions to follow next month.

-- The suggestions in this article are the personal opinion of the author. Please do not take any new remedies if you are currently on any medication without the consent of your GP.

-- Carole Baker is a health and wellness adviser and yoga teacher