Babergh to discuss changes to ward boundaries

Proposals to reduce number of district councillors and make changes to ward boundaries will be discussed by Babergh District Council.

The independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England started a 10-week public consultation this week, which will end on December 11.

For Babergh, the commission’s draft recommendations propose 11 fewer councillors.

It also proposes Babergh should have 22 wards, five fewer than there are now, and it suggests that the boundaries of all wards should change, with none staying the same.

But it says any changes to boundaries will not affect postcodes.

Boxford district councillor Bryn Hurren said: “We will be discussing the commission’s proposals at the next full council meeting at Endeavour House on November 21.

“Looking at what is proposed for Boxford, I am relieved. It proposes that Kersey is added to the ward, making it six villages rather than five, including Edwardstone and Groton, which makes sense to me. I’m glad that common sense has prevailed over political gain.”

Hadleigh South district councillor Kathryn Grandon said: “One thing that the Boundary Commission is trying to do is to ensure that each councillor will have more or less the same number of voters to equalise numbers.

“It’s also important to note that the proposed boundary changes take account of the future growth of places.”

In Hadleigh, the commission recommends three councillors, with Sudbury and Great Cornard having eight and Lavenham and Long Melford two each.

Residents are being asked for their views on the proposed changes, and the consultation is open to anyone who wants to have their say on new council wards, ward boundaries and ward names.

The full recommendations and detailed interactive maps for both reviews are available on the commission’s website, with hard copies of the commission’s report and maps available to view at council offices.

Commission chairman Professor Colin Mellors said: “We are keen to hear what local people think of the recommendations.

“Over the next 10 weeks, we are asking local people to tell us if they agree with the proposals or if not, how they can be improved.

“Our reviews aim to deliver electoral equality for local voters. This means that each councillor represents a similar number of people so that everyone’s vote in council elections is worth roughly the same regardless of where they live.”

To make a submission, email reviews@lgbce.org.uk or write to The Review Officer (Mid Suffolk/Babergh), Local Government Boundary Commission for England, 14th floor, Millbank Tower, London, SW1P 4QP.