Babergh council hails community engagement in creating Sudbury’s ‘Vision for Prosperity’

Babergh District Council has praised the level of engagement in developing the future vision for Sudbury — but a green group says there are important questions about the town’s future which must be answered.

Hundreds of residents turned out at a drop-in display event earlier this month to share their thoughts on the ‘Vision for Prosperity’ (VFP), which seeks to set out the community’s desires for the town and how these can be achieved going forward.

The exhibition set out projects in the pipeline, including the Chilton Woods development, the redevelopment of Belle Vue Park’s old swimming pool site, additions to Gainsborough’s House and St Peter’s, and over the long-term, improved rail links and a bypass road.

The materials are now available to view at Sudbury Library, Sudbury Town Hall, Great Cornard Library, Glemsford Library and Long Melford Library, and everybody who missed the drop-in event has been encouraged to submit their feedback.

Cllr John Ward, Babergh District Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy, said: “The needs of people don’t appear to differ so greatly – they want positivity and certainty, they want better quality leisure, retail, housing and job opportunities.

“People are full of ideas about how to improve public services, with different methods and even different bodies delivering services.

“This is exactly the discussions we envisaged with the VFP project and we are delighted that the public is engaged with us.

“There was also a good degree of agreement over some of the developments people would like to see in Sudbury.”

However, the Sudbury Green Belt group says it is determined to seek “up-front honesty” on matters such as social housing provisions, the cost of public transport, green spaces, and concerns about overdevelopment and the possibility of council land being sold off.

The group will hold a meeting at the United Reform Church Hall on November 16 at 7.15pm to discuss Sudbury’s VFP.

Nick Miller, of the Green Belt group, said: “We have to make sure there is a plan our town and parish councils can sign up to. We need Babergh and county departments to agree to our aims. Only then will we get the growth we need, in the right places, and with the right mix.”

Additional comments on the Sudbury VFP can be made by emailing ecodev@baberghmidusffolk.gov.uk, or via a submission in writing to one of the aforementioned venues. The deadline is 5pm on November 10.

Details can be viewed online at www.babergh.gov.uk/vfpsudbury