Award presentations across Suffolk to recognise young summer readers

Suffolk Libraries is celebrating a successful summer of inspiring children to read with a series of medal ceremonies across the county.

In the Free Press area, libraries will be holding award ceremonies for children who have completed this year’s summer reading challenge.

The first is at Great Cornard Library, which will hold two ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday, both at 11.30am.

Lavenham Library will hold its event on Sunday at 10am, when medals will be presented by Suffolk county councillor Robert Lindsay.

There will be a ceremony at Long Melford Library on Sunday at 2.15pm.

A presentation at Clare Library will take place on Monday at 4pm, with county councillor Mary Evans, while Sudbury Library’s event will be on Tuesday at 6pm.

This will be followed by Glemsford Library on Friday, September 15, at 4pm, featuring county councillor Richard Kemp and a demonstration by specialist dogs from the Norfolk and Essex Police dog unit.

Finally, the event at Hadleigh Library is on September 23 at 10am, with presentations by county councillor Michael Fraser.

Krystal Vittles, Suffolk Libraries development manager, said: “It’s always great to see libraries buzzing with children and the reading challenge is one of the most important campaigns for our service.”