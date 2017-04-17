Author ‘delighted’ to be named Blue Peter winner

An author from Brent Eleigh has spoken of his delight at winning a coveted children’s book award.

David Long’s ‘Survivors’ was chosen as the Best Book with Facts by hundreds of children from across the country after being shortlisted by literary experts.

Survivors by David Long

“I was delighted because I watched the programme in the 70s with my brother and sister and more recently with my now teenage children.

“Blue Peter has always been a big part of children’s television.

“I found out about three weeks ago but I was sworn to secrecy until I was revealed on the show on World Book Day.

Despite winning what is one of the country’s most prestigious children’s book awards, Mr Long was particularly pleased to have his very own Blue Peter badge.

“I’m 55 and I’ve got a Blue Peter badge,” he said.

It was the first time he had won an award voted for by children.

His latest book shares around 40 adventurous tales of people who have faced great danger but have come through and survived.

The book covers the last 100 years, crossing all continents and climates.

“It shows children they can achieve more than they think they can,” said Mr Long.

“Nearly everybody in the book loses heart but then finds their inner strength, resourcefulness and courage.”

The father-of-two started out as a journalist and has written a number of non-fiction books, originally for adults.

“I tend to write about things that interest me. A few years ago I did a book about a medal for animals. I was interested in the subject but the book didn’t exist so I wrote it. I then wrote a children’s version.”

This, his first children’s book, was published three years ago and Mr Long said he expected his next two or three books to be for children, including his next release, a book on pirates that will be on sale from September.

“To win the prize is brilliant as I’m relatively new at this.”