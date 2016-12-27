Auditions to be in ‘The Ladykillers’

Sudbury Dramatic Society (SDS) has announced auditions for its May 2017 production of The Ladykillers, based on the Ealing comedy as re-written by Graham Linehan, best known as the author of Father Ted.

The Ladykillers sees a criminal gang take rooms in an old lady’s house where they pose as amateur musicians, while plotting to rob the mail train.

They reckon without their determined landlady and, as their plans start coming off the rails, the comedy darkens and the gang begins to disintegrate.

Open Auditions are being held at the Quay Theatre, Sudbury, on January 9, at 7.30pm.

Director Malcolm Hollister is looking for six men of various ages from mid-20s upwards to play the five gang members and a kind-hearted policeman, and two ‘older’ females to play the redoubtable, eccentric landlady and her overbearing friend.

There is also the opportunity for a few more ladies to play non-speaking roles of the attendees at a concert given by the gang.

Anyone can audition but on being cast will need to join SDS. Scripts and audition pieces are available from the Quay Box Office for short term loan. For more details email sudburydramatic@supanet.com.