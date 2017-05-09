Attendees sought for Sudbury high school reunion

Former members of Sudbury Girls High School in the 1960s or early 1970s – up to its closure to become a middle school – are being invited to attend a large reunion later this year.

Organiser Pam Cram said: “This is an opportunity to come along and share memories and maybe meet some old friends not seen in so many years.

“We hope that everyone will bring along items of memorabilia and that, during the following year, we’ll be able to produce a second volume of memories of the school – the first was produced by the Old Students’ Association a couple of years ago.”

The association meets twice a year, but the large reunion is described as a one off.

Anyone interested in attending the reunion on September 23 should contact Pam Cram (nee Collett) on 01792 845942 or email pcram@headweb.co.uk.