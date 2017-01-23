Attackers who shot man during armed raid in Sible Hedingham sentenced to over 40 years in prison

Two men have been jailed for a total of 40 years over an aggravated burglary in Sible Hedingham where a man was shot and suffered life-changing injuries.

A jury at Chelmsford Crown Court on December 8, 2016 unanimously found Charlie Simms, 23, of North Road, Great Yeldham guilty of attempted murder, aggravated burglary, and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Mansion in Sible Hedingham where a man was shot

Christopher Bergin, 27, of Hawkwood Road, Halstead, was found guilty of aggravated burglary, wounding with intent (GBH), and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Simms and Bergin forced their way into a property in Rectory Road in the early hours of February 6, 2016 believing drugs were being grown there.

They threatened the victim, 41 year-old Tim Mardon, who had locked himself in a bedroom.

Mr Mardon was then shot through the bedroom door, suffering a serious leg injury and an arterial bleed.

Mansion in Sible Hedingham where a man was shot

Simms and Bergin made off after stealing his watch and some foreign currency, leaving the victim bleeding to death.

Mr Mardon’s life was saved due to the quick thinking of the attending officers who used a tourniquet on his injury.

Today Simms was sentenced to 24 years for attempted murder, 13 for aggravated burglary, and nine for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. The sentences will run concurrently.

Bergin was jailed for 16 years in prison for GBH, 10 for aggravated burglary, and seven for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. The sentences will run concurrently.

DCI Leighton Hammett said: “Charlie Simms and Christopher Bergin are violent, dangerous men who deserve to be behind bars.

“The severity of this attack, which was conjured up on a whim following a heavy night of drinking and smoking drugs, is reflected in the length of their sentences.

“Essex will be a safer place now Simms and Bergin are behind bars, and they will now spend the foreseeable future reflecting on their crime and the impact their actions have had.

“I hope this sends a message that Essex Police will not tolerate this sort of crime and we will bring those responsible.

“I would once again like to thank Mr Mardon and his family for their courage through the investigation and trial, and my officers whose quick thinking saved his life.”