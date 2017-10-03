Aspiring artist rejuvenates Brent Eleigh village sign

The village sign at the heart of Brent Eleigh has been revitalised thanks to the work of an aspiring artist.

Rebecca Barr, 24, an animal and pet portrait artist, was chosen by Brent Eleigh Parish Council to recreate the village sign, which was created in 2000 for the millennium and has since become old and worn.

The design depicts the original meaning of the Brent Eleigh name, which in modern English is thought to mean ‘burned forest’.

Parish councillor Karen Marshall, who helped to arrange the redesign, said: “Rebecca has done an excellent job. It’s really fantastic.

“It’s very bright and cheery. Everyone who has seen it is saying how lovely it looks, and it’s quite striking as you come into the village.

“Everyone was also really chuffed that we had chosen a local artist from the village to do the work.”

Residents and councillors gathered on Tuesday to celebrate the completion of the redesigned sign, which can be found on The Street, the main road going through Brent Eleigh.