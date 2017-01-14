Art trail ends with exhibition

An art exhibition in St Peter’s, Sudbury, at the weekend was the culmination of the Advent Art Trail staged in Sudbury and Great Cornard over Christmas.

The trail, organised by Churches Together in Sudbury and district, ran throughout the festive period, when 35 shops and businesses displayed 46 pieces of shortlisted artwork, which all shared the Christmas message.

In total, 230 people visited the exhibition, where more than 200 pieces were on display in St Peter’s, with positive feedback also received from the trail itself.

Two of the pictures on display were chosen as winners which will be turned into Christmas cards.

The winning artists were Diane Fackerill, who is a member of Sudbury and District Art Club, and Alice Mackin from Bures Primary School in the junior category.

