Armed robbers threaten elderly man in Hadleigh

Police are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery in Hadleigh.

The incident occurred between 7pm and 7.15pm yesterday evening, Tuesday, January 10, at an address in George Street.

Two men entered the property via an insecure back door and one of them pointed what appeared to be a revolver-type gun at the victim – a man aged in his 90s – and demanded money.

The other man then conducted a search of the lounge and bedroom, stealing a small amount of cash, before both men left the property via the back door. The victim was not harmed during this incident.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses who were in the vicinity of George Street between 6.30pm and 7.30pm yesterday, and who may have seen two men acting suspiciously, to make contact.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Ipswich CID on 101 quoting reference 11673/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.