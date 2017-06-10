Area attracts hundreds of visitors as residents take part in open gardens events

Gardeners in Boxford, Bures and Clare welcomed visitors as part of a series of open gardens events.

Buses, Essex. 32nd annual Open Gardens around the Essex village of Bures. Pictured is Pauline Brown. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

In Bures, around 500 people came to admire villagers’ hard work.

Ken Jackson, chairman of Bures Open Gardens, said the event, now in its 32nd year, was blessed by glorious weather on both Saturday and Sunday, albeit a little windy at times.

He said: “One of the villagers laid on a very professional two-course lunch held on the green. The wind got up and nearly took the gazebo, but there was no damage.

“We were very pleased with how everything went and I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who came to support us and the large number of volunteers who helped make it event a success.”

Buses, Essex. 32nd annual Open Gardens around the Essex village of Bures. Pictured is Alan Crowe in his garden. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Mr Jackson said around £2,000 had been raised, which will be divided between St Mary’s Church and Bures Common Land Trust.

Money raised will go towards the repair and saving of the barn on the village green, which is managed by the Bures Common Land Trust.

Boxford was busy for its open gardens on Sunday, now in its 20th year. There were 24 beautiful gardens to visit, with the church tower open as part of the event.

Cavendish has its open gardens on June 17 and 18, from 11am to 5pm on both days.

Oxford, Suffolk. 24 garden open their gates to the public around the suffolk village of Boxford as part of their annual open gardens day. Pictured is Bruce Hatton in Chequers garden. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Oxford, Suffolk. 24 garden open their gates to the public around the suffolk village of Boxford as part of their annual open gardens day. Pictured is Sam Cross in her garden. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE