Appeal launched to help find missing 83-year-old man from Nayland

An appeal has been launched to help locate an 83-year-old Nayland man who went missing earlier today, with his family and police concerned for his welfare.

Joseph Hamilton was last seen in Bear Street at 7.15am this morning, and he has not been seen since.

Mr Hamilton is described as being white, 5 foot 9 inches tall, with grey cropped hair and glasses.

He was wearing a short-sleeve checked shirt with beige or brown stripes, a beige jumper and brown trousers.

Mr Hamilton is considered to be vulnerable, and Suffolk Police officers are currently searching the local area with assistance by a helicopter from the National Police Air Service.

Anybody who thinks they may have seen Mr Hamilton, or who may have information as to his whereabouts, should contact the duty sergeant at Landmark House in Ipswich by calling 101.