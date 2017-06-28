Appeal for witnesses after cyclist injured in Sudbury hit-and-run

A cyclist was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Sudbury last week, prompting a police appeal for witnesses.

The incident occurred at the A131 Melford Road, near the York Road junction, at about noon on Thursday, June 22.

The vehicle involved, which is believed to be a white van or flatbed truck, struck the cyclist — a woman in her 30s — and then continued without stopping.

The cyclist sustained grazes as a result of the collision that needed medical treatment.

Suffolk Police are appealing for the driver of the vehicle to come forward. Anybody who witnessed the collision should call 101 and quote the reference code CAD 228 of June 25.