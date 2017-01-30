Appeal for information into Kersey robbery where victims were tied up and man was assaulted

Police are renewing appeals for information following a robbery at a home in Kersey in November 2016.

Officers were called just before 5.40pm on Monday, November 29 to reports three people had entered the home and demanded money from the two occupants before tying them up.

One of the victims, a man, was then assaulted by one of the suspects who punched him in the face and head. The offenders carried out a search of the property before fleeing with a quantity of cash.

The man sustained facial injuries which required medical treatment. The woman was uninjured but was very shaken by the incident.

To date, police have arrested two men in connection with the incident – a 36-year-old man from Hadleigh was arrested on December 3 and has now been bailed to return to police on March 8, while a 20-year-old man from Hadleigh was arrested on December 15 and has now been bailed to return to police on February 10.

However detectives are appealing for information and are continuing to ask anyone who may be able to assist to come forward.

Detective Sgt Sarah Elliott said; “This robbery has significantly affected the couple and we are continuing our investigation to identify and prosecute the three men responsible.

“We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may be able to provide any information about what happened and would urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area around the time or anyone who can assist to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Ipswich CID by dialling Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime number reference 68735/16. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.