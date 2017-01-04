Appeal after bikes worth £1.4K stolen in Great Cornard from school and junior club

A cycling club coach has made a desperate appeal for information after four children’s bikes worth £1,400 were stolen in Great Cornard last week.

It is believed the bikes were taken during the night on December 30, stolen from where they were stored at Great Cornard Sports Centre.

The bikes belong to Cycle Club Sudbury and Thomas Gainsborough School, with CCTV capturing three youngsters believed to be the culprits.

They are described as teenage males wearing winter coats, jeans and trainers. One is said to be wearing a light-coloured Puffa-style jacket with fur trim.

The school had two red Isla cyclo-cross bikes worth £500 each taken, while two white and yellow Carrera road bikes worth £200 each, belong to the cycling club’s junior section, were also swiped. The bikes were bought last year to allow youngsters the chance to practice on competition level equipment and are loaned out to members.

“It’s for the juniors to use as they are very expensive for parents to buy while the children are growing,” said Kirsty White, who coaches the junior club. “We’d like people to keep a look out for the bikes. I don’t know how they will move them on. They are road bikes so they are not easy to just get on.”

Anybody with information should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting 10388/17.