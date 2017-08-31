Annual summer party to celebrate work of Befriending Scheme in Sudbury

A Sudbury charity which gives support to vulnerable adults aged 16 and over hopes to bring people together for some Wild West-themed fun when it hosts its annual summer party this weekend.

The Befriending Scheme is staging an event for its members, volunteers and the general public at Stowupland Village Hall on Saturday, with attractions including a mobile zoo, line dancing, a disco and a raffle.

The charity provides learning and volunteering opportunities for vulnerable people, including those with mental health needs or learning disabilities.

Rob Taylor, community development officer at The Befriending Scheme, said: “The summer party is always the highlight of our members’ year.

“It’s a chance to get together, have fun and make new friends at an event that’s geared towards them.

“This year’s theme and kind sponsorship has meant we can bring in animals and have more inclusive activities like line dancing.

“We’d love to see as many people there as possible, especially from the public, who can meet our members, find out about how we help them and, most importantly, to have a great time with us.”

The party runs from 5pm until 9pm. Tickets are £25. To find out more, call 01787 371333.