All creatures great and small

It happened at Gosfield School Nursery last Friday when a mobile zoo visited the children to celebrate the nursery’s first anniversary.

Gosfield School Nursery celebrated its first birthday with zoo experience and activities PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Having opened in April 2016, youngsters from the nursery, together with pupils from Gosfield Prep School, got the chance to meet some furry friends and cute creatures.

Gosfield School marketing manager Sarah Nicholls said: “The event was a great success. We had approximately 70 people attend and the children had a hands-on session with Kimmy’s Zoo, which brought along a striped skunk, a royal python, a chinchilla, a pygmy hedgehog, a tortoise, a bearded dragon, an African land snail and a giant millipede.

“All the children had the opportunity for a stroke, and some were even brave enough to hold the animals.

“The children then went on to take part in some outdoor sensory games, arts and crafts activities making snails, paper chameleons, lolly stick millipedes and playing with hedgehog play dough.

“They also got to meet their favourite characters from Jungle Adventure Soft Play Centre in Colchester, including Princess Poppy from Trolls, Chase from Paw Patrol and Iggle Piggle from In the Night Garden.

“The principal, Dr Sarah Welch, cut the beautiful birthday cake very kindly made by one of our parents and thanked all for coming.”

The nursery is holding an open morning on Saturday until 12.15pm.

Gosfield School Nursery celebrated its first birthday with zoo experience and activities Pictured: Amy Whitewood with a baby leopard tortoise PICTURE: Mecha Morton

