All aboard for a great day out at historic railway

The museum at Chappel, which is dedicated to the conservation of the region’s railway heritage, held a hands-on open day to give people a chance to experience the various jobs undertaken on trains of yesteryear.

Visitors got the chance to ride in the cab of a diesel locomotive and ride on the metal footplate of a steam train.

There was also a chance to do the job of a signal person, be a guard, a crossing keeper, or a driver and sit in the train driver’s seat.

Museum visitor centre co-ordinator Neil Temlett said: “We had some excellent feedback. People had a really good day out and got very involved.

“It was a successful day for us because we had eight volunteers sign up to help us at the museum.

East Anglian Railway Museum in Wakes Colne 'hands on day' Pictured: Paul Russell (Visitor) having just driven a diesel train PICTURE: Mecha Morton

“Our current volunteers also really enjoyed the day because it was a chance for them to talk to people about the trains and talk them through the kind of jobs there would have been here.

“We had lots of families come along but also a good cross-section of ages, including retired people who were interested in becoming volunteers.”

The museum’s next open event is A Day Out With Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends Daisy, Toby and Henrietta, the Troublesome Trucks and Rusty and Dusty.

It takes place across the Easter bank holiday weekend, from Friday April 14 to Monday, April 17, from 10am to 4.30pm on each day.

East Anglian Railway Museum in Wakes Colne 'hands on day' Pictured: Tony Wright (visitor), Peter Robinson (Head of Signalling) and Len Tomlinson (Visitor) in the signal control room PICTURE: Mecha Morton

East Anglian Railway Museum in Wakes Colne 'hands on day' Pictured: Volunteer Michael Sanders, with visitors Stephen and Sarah Clements inside the cab of a steam engine PICTURE: Mecha Morton

East Anglian Railway Museum in Wakes Colne 'hands on day' Pictured: Len Tomlinson handing over the token to Ryan Gant (Volunteer at the Museum) PICTURE: Mecha Morton

