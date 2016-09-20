Alessia raises £820 at Great North Run

A six-year-old raised £820 after she took part in the Mini Great North Run along with 6,000 other three to eight-year-olds in Newcastle on September 10.

The race took place after the Great North 5k.

The runner, Alessia Erben, completed the 1.5K course in 11 minutes.

It took her two minutes to cross the start line so her actual time was closer to nine minutes.

The Year 2 pupil at Stoke College in Stoke-by-Clare managed to raise £820 which she would like to go towards new gymnastics mats for the PE department at the school.

Alessia said: “I was at the start of the Great North Run and saw Mo Farah. I also got to see the city games and some of the athletes that were at the Rio Olympics.”