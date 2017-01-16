Aladdin sure to be another sell out

Tickets are selling fast for Ormiston Sudbury Academy’s next major production, Aladdin Jnr.

The story follows the story of Aladdin (Harry Milsom), a street urchin who longs for the attention of beautiful princess Jasmine (Danielle McIntyre/Amber Turner). With the magic power of the Genie (Ryan Bailey-Knox) he becomes a prince to win her heart.

Other leading roles are Jafar (Cameron Sawyer), Iago (Katherine Gaukrodger), Razoul (Tom Scroggs Paris and the Sultan (Connor Robinson). The narrators are Phoebe Austin, Lily De’Frates, Saffron Hewitt and Georgia Studholme.

“I am extremely excited to have my first principal role. So far it has been an amazing experience that has involved lots of hard work and countless rehearsals,” said Georgia.

The performances take place on Wednesday, February 1, to Friday, February 3, at 7pm in the academy auditorium.

Nearly half the tickets have been sold to the friends and family of the cast and Friday is already sold out.

Director, Leo Cox said: “Aladdin is such a well-known and popular show, full of colour, energy and excitement and appeals to an audience of all ages.”

Prices are £10 for adults and £5 for concessions. Book your tickets by calling the OSA box office on 01787 375131.