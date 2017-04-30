Search

Akenfield author at film showing

Latest what's on news from the Suffolk Free Press, suffolkfreepress.co.uk, @sfpsudbury on Twitter

Acton-born author Ronald Blythe will be at a special showing of the film Akenfield in Alpheton Village Hall on April 8, at 7.30pm.

He will be talking about his book on which the film is based.

Admission is £4.